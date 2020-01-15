Beastie Boys’ Spike Jonze-Directed ‘Live Documentary’ to Stream on Apple TV+

Click here to read the full article.

Mike D and Ad-Rock will bring their immersive, Spike Jonze-directed Beastie Boys Story stage show to the big and small screen in April, with Apple TV+ securing the streaming rights to the live documentary.

Beastie Boys Story, streaming globally April 24th following its limited engagement IMAX run on April 3rd, features Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz’s live extension of their Beastie Boys Book, which focused on the pioneering hip-hop trio’s legacy.

In what is perhaps a reference to the Beastie Boys’ “The Larry Routine,” a person named “Larry” said of Beastie Boys Story in a statement: “The film seamlessly mixes a live stage show and documentary to create a new format, a live documentary. Does that make sense? It’ll make more sense when you see the trailer that the filmmakers haven’t finished editing yet, despite constant badgering.”

Larry added that the live stage show portion was recorded during Diamond and Horovitz’s visit to Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

Diamond and Horovitz said in a statement: “There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out… then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children.”

Jonze, who recently announced he’s releasing a photo book dedicated to the Beastie Boys, added: “I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.”

