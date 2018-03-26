Beast: Exclusive poster reveal for Michael Pearce's acclaimed directorial debut

After making its triumphant debut at Toronto International Film Festival’s Platform section in 2017 (which helped launch Oscar-winner Moonlight in 2016), Michael Pearce’s psychological thriller Beast is readying for its UK cinema debut on 27 April.

Yahoo Movies is thrilled to be able to share the first posters for the film which stars Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and Geraldine James, below.

View photos (Altitude) More

View photos (Altitude) More

Beast was selected for competition in the First Feature section of the 2017 BFI London Film Festival after its TIFF debut where it earned a series of glowing critical reviews.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called it “a smartly layered thriller” in his 4* review, while Screen’s Wendy Ide heaped praise on Jessie Buckley’s performance calling her “a force of nature”.

Variety also singled out Taboo star Buckley for plaudits, with Guy Lodge writing: “Upgrading a sleeping-with-the-enemy premise familiar from countless B-thrillers with a faintly mythic aura and cool psychosexual shading, Beast also sustains a fresh, frank feminine perspective through Jessie Buckley’s remarkable lead performance.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

BAFTA nominee Michael Pearce’s astonishing, intoxicating film debut BEAST launched to wide acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival and was nominated for First Feature at the BFI London Film Festival. The stylish, sexy psychological thriller features compelling lead performances from Jessie Buckley (Screen Star of Tomorrow and BAFTA Breakthrough Brit) and Johnny Flynn.





Moll (Jessie Buckley, Taboo, War and Peace) is 27 and still living at home, stifled by the small island community around her and too beholden to her family to break away. When she meets Pascal, a free-spirited stranger, a whole new world opens up to her and she begins to feel alive for the first time, falling madly in love. Finally breaking free from her family, Moll moves in with Pascal (Johnny Flynn, Clouds of Sils Maria, Lovesick) to start a new life. But when he is arrested as the key suspect in a series of brutal murders, she is left isolated and afraid.

Choosing to stand with him against the suspicions of the community, Moll finds herself forced to make choices that will impact her life forever.

A Stray Bear Films/Agile Films Production, Beast is produced by Ivana MacKinnon, Lauren Dark and Kristian Brodie, with the support of Film4 and BFI.

Beast arrives in UK cinemas on 27 April.

Read more

Jessie Buckley interview

First look at Hardy as Capone

Considine backs inclusion riders