‘The Bear’ Wins Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy

“The Bear” took home its biggest award Monday night, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Christopher Storer’s series was also nominated for writing and directing, as well as acting nods for Ayo Edibiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jeremy Allen White. At the Creative Arts Emmys on January 6, “The Bear” earned accolades for single-camera picture editing (Joanna Naugle), sound mixing (Steve “Major” Giammaria and Scott D. Smith), casting (Jeanie Bacharach, Jennifer Rudnicke, Mickie Paskal, and AJ Links), and sound editing (Giammaria, Evan Benjamin, Jonathan Fuhrer, Annie Taylor, Chris White, Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan).

The show’s wave of Emmys love arrives on the heels of a highly-acclaimed second season, but these awards are for Season 1, which premiered in 2022 (both seasons premiered in June, after the cutoff for Emmy eligibility, and are therefore considered for the following year’s awards cycle). On January 7, “The Bear” took home three Golden Globes, for White, Edibiri, and Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy.

Other nominees in the category included ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” HBO’s “Barry,” Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” FreeVee’s “Jury Duty,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” Apple’s “Ted Lasso,” and Netflix’s “Wednesday.” Only “Ted Lasso” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” have previously won the category, but “Abbott Elementary” and “Barry” have both received numerous nominations and a handful of wins.

Aside from a well-deserved win for a new, original show, “The Bear” winning Outstanding Comedy Series could signal a shift in Emmy voting patterns — or at least momentum. The Television Academy can be notorious for nominating and awarding the same shows year after year, sometimes picking old favorites instead of recognizing innovation and new talent. With shows like “Barry,” “Ted Lasso,” “Maisel,” and “Succession” concluded, “The Bear” and other promising newcomers stand a fighting chance to be honored on the Emmys stage and forge a whole new legacy.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were held Monday, January 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The ceremony, which usually takes place in September, was delayed to accommodate the WGA and SAG strikes. That’s why the nominees do not include any shows released after the May 31, 2023 filing deadline, including “The Curse,” “Fargo,” and other fall and winter premieres. The 76th Emmy Awards telecast is expected to run on the traditional schedule.

