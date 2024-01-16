'The Bear' wins comedy series Emmy as Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach share kiss on stage

Yes, chef.

"The Bear" won the comedy series Emmy Award on Monday.

Though creator Christopher Storer was not present at the ceremony, Matty Matheson, who plays the ragtag crew's electrician Neil Fak, made a speech that honored those in the real-life industry that the show portrays onscreen.

"I just want to thank restaurants as a whole, hospitality as a whole," he said before being interrupted by a long kiss by co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach. "I just love restaurants so much — the good, the bad. It's rough. We're all broken inside and every single day we've got to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table, and it's really beautiful.

"And all of us here get to make a show together, and we get to make people feel good or filled with anxiety or triggered, it seems," he added as the audience laughed inside the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live. "There's so many people that make this show happen every single day, and it's really beautiful."

Created by Storer, who serves as showrunner alongside Joanna Calo, the hectic yet meditative FX series centers on Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a talented chef who leaves the world of fine dining to run a family sandwich shop after the suicide of his brother. The show beat out “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Jury Duty,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Ted Lasso” and “Wednesday.” The win broke the streak held by "Ted Lasso," which took home the award for the past two years.

"The Bear" entered the Emmys race with 13 nominations. It also nabbed the awards for lead actor for White, supporting actress for Ayo Edebiri and supporting actor for Bachrach, as well as directing, writing, casting, picture editing, sound mixing and sound editing.

Sign up for L.A. Goes Out, a weekly newsletter about exploring and experiencing Los Angeles from the L.A. Times.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.