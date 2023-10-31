‘The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas Signs With Liebman Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas has signed with Liebman Entertainment for management.

Colón-Zayas can currently be seen as Tina in FX’s critically acclaimed comedy series, The Bear. The show received a 2023 SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and won a Television Critics Award for Outstanding New Program. The Bear has also received 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Colón-Zayas additional television credits include HBO’s In Treatment, opposite Uzo Aduba, the Latino comedy series Get Some!, along with Law & Order, David Makes Man, Proven Innocent, Titans, Bull & Blue Bloods, among others. Her film work includes Allswell in New York, Naked Singularity, with Olivia Cooke & John Boyega, Cat Person, alongside Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun,and The Purge 3. She will next be seen in John Krasinski’s upcoming feature Imaginary Friends, set for release in 2024.

On the stage, Colón-Zayas most recently starred in the Broadway performance of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy Between Riverside and Crazy, where she originated the role of Church Lady. Her off-Broadway credits include Between Riverside and Crazy (Lucille Lortel Award winner), Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven (Drama Desk and Obie Award winner, Lucille Lortel Award nominee, Outer Critics Award honoree), Mary Jane (Lucille Lortel Award nominee), and Living Out (Lucille Lortel Award nominee). She is also a member The LAByrinth Theater Company.

Colón-Zayas continues to be repped by Stewart Talent and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

