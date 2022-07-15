Beanie Feldstein Has Tonsillitis, Drops Out of ‘Funny Girl’ Through the Weekend: ‘When It Rains, It Pours’

Beanie Feldstein will be missing a few more shows before her run as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s “Funny Girl” comes to an early end on July 31.

On Friday, Feldstein took to Instagram to reveal that she has contracted tonsillitis, and will not be able to perform through the weekend.

“Hey everybody I’m just uh, just checking in. What have I missed? What’s been going on?” Feldstein says cheekily at the beginning of the video, referring to this week’s news that she is exiting the show early with Lea Michele slated to take over. “I’ll start. I just got back from the ears, nose and throat doctor, who told me that I have tonsillitis, which is extremely contagious and she cannot allow me to go back on the stage through the weekend until I have enough antibiotics in my system to not be contagious anymore.”

Feldstein continues, “The last thing I would want on this earth would to get the people that I love sick and I’m just not allowed to go on stage through the weekend. I cannot wait to do my last two weeks and you just, you gotta laugh at a certain point. When it rains, it pours on your old pal Bean.”

Feldstein was originally set to depart “Funny Girl” in September, but announced on Sunday that she would be leaving two months earlier due to the production’s decision to “take the show in a different direction.” That direction was apparently Michele, who will begin her tenure as Fanny on Sept. 6. In the interim, and this weekend, understudy Julie Benko will lead the musical.

Watch the full video below.

