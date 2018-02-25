The Beach Is Getting Remade

From Esquire UK

Cast your mind back 18 years to a little film called The Beach. Adapted from one of the best-selling books around, by one of the hottest directors around (Danny Boyle) and starring one of the biggest names around (some guy called Leonardo DiCaprio), The Beach was a surefire success. Except, it didn't quite workout that way.

Despite perfectly skewering a generation of gap yah travellers, something didn't quite click. In hindsight, we might not have been entirely convinced by Leo leaping around the jungle snarling at tourists.

Not that anyone involved seems to have suffered much. Boyle's currently tipped to direct the next Bond, writer Alex Garland's second directorial effort, Annihilation is currently taking Netflix by storm, and Leo, well, Leo's doing Leo.

Still, it came as some surprise this week when Garland let slip that a new version of The Beach is in the works. Speaking on Reddit, the conversation went like this:

Q: Do you think there will ever be another shot at adapting The Beach? Would you be interested in doing it at all, or rather leave it to others? I always thought making it a one off mini-series, like Band of Brothers, would be a great way to adapt the book.

A: Well, someone very talented is currently working on a possible adaptation, so I'm really interested to see what they write.

So there you have it. Whether it'll end up on TV, streaming or cinemas (if it's released at all) is hard to say. But one thing's for sure. They'll never beat the original soundtrack. All Saints' Pure Shores, anyone?

