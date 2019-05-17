Beach Baby! Eva Longoria and Son Santiago Pose on the Sand for Smiley Photo Shoot at Cannes

Santiago Enrique is having a blast in Cannes — but he’s not the biggest fan of the beach.

Eva Longoria‘s adorable 10-month-old baby boy has accompanied his mama to the French Riviera city for its annual film festival, where the mother-son duo took some time out to pose for a sweet beach photo shoot together.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story this week, the 44-year-old actress and L’Oréal brand ambassador could be seen helping Santiago stand up on the sand as waves lapped against the shore.

The youngster was noticeably hesitant in a clip Longoria captioned “Santi hates the sand,” reaching up toward his mom until she picked him up and lifted him into the air, giving him a big kiss.

“My ray of sunshine! #Santi #Cannes,” the proud mom wrote on her Instagram feed, sharing a more smiley shot of herself holding her son.

Eva Longoria and son Santiago More

