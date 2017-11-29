BBC's iPlayer to release hours of Doctor Who and other classics for Christmas

The BBC is teeing up hours of classic shows for the Christmas period, including archive episodes of Doctor Who and David Attenborough series.

The box sets will be available on the BBC streaming service from December 16.

To help usher in – or should that be out – Peter Capaldi’s departure from Doctor Who, every regeneration episode since 2005 will be available to watch, as well as the show’s 50th anniversary episode.

David Attenborough’s original Blue Planet series will also be released, as well as Planet Earth, Planet Earth II and Frozen Planet.

For those craving dramatic cliffhangers, five classic Christmas episodes of EastEnders will be available, including the benchmark Den and Angie face-off from 1986.

In the drama realm, there will be box sets of Wolf Hall, Tom Hardy’s Taboo, Line of Duty, Happy Valley, Peaky Blinders, and series three and four of Sherlock.

Comedy box sets will include Fleabag, Inside Number 9, Cuckoo, Bad Education, and Him and Her.

Elsewhere, family specials like Room On The Broom, The Gruffalo, Stick Man and The Boy In The Dress will also be made available.

