BBC Says It Was Shut Down By Paramount PRs When Questioning Kelsey Grammer On His Support For Donald Trump

Kelsey Grammer sounded curt this morning when he brusquely told a BBC Today program interviewer that he still supports Donald Trump but, according to his interviewer, this curtness doesn’t tell the full story.

Grammer’s interviewer Justin Webb said the Frasier star was “perfectly happy” to go on talking about his support for the former POTUS, “the Paramount+ PR team, less so.”

Grammer has previously expressed support for Trump – a relatively rare position for a TV and movie star to take – and he also used his BBC interview to back Roseanne Barr, another self-confessed Trump supporter.

Towards the end of the interview, Webb asks Grammer: “You mentioned Roseanne early on who had a great comeback but also was a Trump supporter. You were, at least you were, a Trump supporter, I’m fascinated to know if you still are?”

Grammer responded: “I am, and I’ll let that be the end of it.” But in the studio afterwards Webb made his remarks about Grammer being “perfectly happy” before the Paramount PR intervention.

When Webb’s co-presenter jokingly said Paramount will be “really thrilled” with Webb, he doubled down and reiterated: “I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election.”

Grammer is a prominent Republican supporter who has previously said his voting for Trump in 2016 and 2020 had not effected his career.

He mainly discussed the Frasier reboot during this morning’s BBC interview, along with touching on the tragic murder of his 18-year-old sister, which he has just written a book about. “I spent a good chunk of my lifetime grieving and possibly stopping myself from growing because of that,” he said.

Frasier was rebooted by Paramount+ two months ago after 20 years off air with a new cast including Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst. It landed well with critics.

Paramount declined to comment on Grammer’s Trump remarks.

