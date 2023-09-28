BBC’s Revised Social Media Guidelines After Gary Lineker Controversy States Presenters Cannot ‘Endorse or Attack’ Political Parties

Months after controversy erupted around a political tweet by star soccer player turned sports pundit Gary Lineker, the BBC has published revised social media guidelines for its presenters.

Post that controversy, the BBC commissioned a review by former TV executive John Hardie, which looked at the corporation’s guidance covering “individual use of social media” in relation to those working as on-air freelancers outside of news, current affairs and factual journalism – in other words, someone like Lineker.

Informed by Hardie’s Review, the BBC has updated its social media guidance for staff and freelancers, which was first published three years ago in 2020. There are now specific guidance for those presenting the so-called ‘Flagship Programs.’

The guidance states that those working in news and current affairs across all divisions and factual journalism production, along with all senior leaders, have a particular responsibility to uphold the BBC’s impartiality through their actions on social media and so must abide by the strictest rules on impartiality. It adds that those presenting flagship programs on the BBC carry a particular responsibility to respect the BBC’s impartiality, because of their profile on the BBC. This responsibility extends to their use of social media, during the periods when these flagship programs are on air, and for a two-week window before and after the transmission of each series they present.

Lineker is a star presenter on the BBC’s “Match of the Day” soccer program.

Other BBC staff or freelancers are not required to uphold the BBC’s impartiality through their actions on social media, the guidance states, but they are however required to respect civility in public discourse and to not bring the BBC into disrepute.

For that two-week period, presenters cannot endorse or attack a political party (including parties in government or opposition); criticize the character of individual politicians in the U.K.; comment on any issue that is a matter of political debate during the election period for U.K. general elections and referendums in any part of the U.K,’ or take up an official role in campaigning groups or become involved in fundraising for campaigning.

Lineker, commenting on the U.K. government’s controversial Illegal Migration Bill, had tweeted, describing it as an “immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.” The tweet raised government hackles and the BBC briefly suspended him.

The guidance also has a list of proscriptions:

Do treat others with respect, even in the face of abuse.

Do not use offensive or aggressive language and do conduct yourself with courtesy.

Do take particular care when commenting on the issues that provoke the greatest debate.

Do not attack individuals, even when you disagree with their views.

Do be careful with rebuttals – they can feed conflict

Do not criticise your colleagues in public. Respect the privacy of the workplace and the confidentiality of internal announcements

Do not be drawn into ill-tempered exchanges, or exchanges that will reflect badly on you, or the BBC.

Do not promote law breaking

BBC director general Tim Davie said: “Clarity on how those working for the BBC use social media is not only important for them and the organization, but also for our audiences. The new guidance, which includes new requirements for presenters of our flagship programs, is both proportionate and fair and protects these commitments.”

Hardie, who spoke to more than 80 people, both inside and outside the BBC as part of the review, said: “The BBC should set a new mission to promote civility in public discourse, and insist that all those who present BBC programs should respect diversity of opinion and exemplify the BBC’s ethos of civility on social media.”

