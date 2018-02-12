BBC reveals the most-watched iPlayer shows of 2017

The BBC is reporting its best ever year for iPlayer, its on-demand video platform. According to the Beeb, use of the online streaming service is up 11% year-on-year, with users streaming 272 million programmes per month on average in 2017. That’s 3.3bn ‘requests’ to watch a show over the year.

“It’s been an extraordinary year for BBC iPlayer,” said Dan Taylor-Watt, head of BBC iPlayer. “Boxsets were extremely popular, audiences loved watching, and whether enjoying a new series, watching a currently airing programme or indulging in a classic archive show, viewers seem to love it.”

Here’s the top 10 most-requested iPlayer shows of 2017.

Read more

Blue Planet II is 2017’s most important show

iPlayer resurrects classic shows for Christmas

The 10 best Sopranos moments