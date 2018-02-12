    1 / 10

    10. Three Girls – Episode 2 (3,098,000 requests)

    The second episode in the BBC’s dramatic retelling of the Rochdale underage sex abuse scandal was the tenth most requested show of the year. (BBC)

    BBC reveals the most-watched iPlayer shows of 2017

    The BBC is reporting its best ever year for iPlayer, its on-demand video platform. According to the Beeb, use of the online streaming service is up 11% year-on-year, with users streaming 272 million programmes per month on average in 2017. That’s 3.3bn ‘requests’ to watch a show over the year.

    “It’s been an extraordinary year for BBC iPlayer,” said Dan Taylor-Watt, head of BBC iPlayer. “Boxsets were extremely popular, audiences loved watching, and whether enjoying a new series, watching a currently airing programme or indulging in a classic archive show, viewers seem to love it.”

    Here’s the top 10 most-requested iPlayer shows of 2017.

    Read more
    Blue Planet II is 2017’s most important show
    iPlayer resurrects classic shows for Christmas
    The 10 best Sopranos moments