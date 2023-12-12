BBC Radio 1: Clara Amfo to quit Future Sounds

Clara has interviewed high-profile stars such as Doja Cat, Raye and Elton John, and will be focusing on special artist interviews

Clara Amfo is to quit her BBC Radio 1 show.

The presenter, who joined the station in 2015, has been the voice of new music showcase Future Sounds since 2021.

Chart Show host Jack Saunders will be taking over the evening slot from April.

Clara, who will stay at Radio 1 to work on artist specials and a new Sounds show, said she's "so proud" of the work she's done so far.

"I'm energised and excited for my next chapter as part of the network and beyond," she said.

Jack Saunders, who currently presents Radio 1's Future Artists, said the new role means his "dreams have become a reality" and he couldn't wait "to champion new music".

Sian Eleri, who currently presents The Chillest Show and The Power Down Playlist, will step in behind Jack with a new programme focused on launching new artists and bands.

"I'm excited to build on what is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding parts of the job - finding and championing the best new artists in the world for listeners to enjoy," she said.

These announcements come as part of wider changes by the station.

Current Early Breakfast show presenter Arielle Free will be joining Radio 1 Dance with a new show on Thursday nights starting in April.

She said launching it on her "six-year anniversary" of joining Radio 1 felt "particularly special".

It was also announced that BBC Introducing Rock Show host Alyx Holcombe will take over hosting duties on the Indie Show from January.

