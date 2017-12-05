    BBC News editor apologises for showing wrong actor during Shashi Kapoor obituary

    Tom Butler
    UK Movies Editor
    Shashi Kapoor (left) pictured in 2015, and the footage of Amitabh Bachchan used during the news segment. (AFP/BBC News)

    A BBC News editor has apologised after the BBC News at Ten mistakenly showed a photo of the wrong person during an obituary segment for Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor.

    Kapoor who starred in a large number of Hindi films, as well in several English-language films produced by Merchant-Ivory, died on Monday, 4 December. The BBC News at Ten paid tribute to the star last night but viewers quickly pointed out that footage of fellow Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan had been used to illustrate the story.


    Another image used during the segment appeared to mistakenly show Kapoor’s nephew Rishi Kapoor too, angering fans even further.



    Citizen Khan star Adil Ray called out the Beeb’s flagship news show for ‘poor’ standards, saying “it would have taken them seconds to verify. Not enough care.”


    The show’s editor Paul Royall took to Twitter to apologise for the blunder, saying it was “not our usual standards”.


    Shashi Kapoor starred in a number of huge blockbuster Bollywood films during the 1970s and 1980s, and became one of the first Indian actors to find success in British and American cinema. His international breakthrough came via his starring role in a number of Merchant-Ivory films including The Householder and Heat and Dust.

    He married Felicity Kendal’s younger sister Jennifer in 1958, and they had three children (all successful Bollywood stars in the own rights) before she died in 1984.


    HT: HuffPost UK

