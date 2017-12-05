BBC News editor apologises for showing wrong actor during Shashi Kapoor obituary

Shashi Kapoor (left) pictured in 2015, and the footage of Amitabh Bachchan used during the news segment. (AFP/BBC News)

A BBC News editor has apologised after the BBC News at Ten mistakenly showed a photo of the wrong person during an obituary segment for Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor.

Kapoor who starred in a large number of Hindi films, as well in several English-language films produced by Merchant-Ivory, died on Monday, 4 December. The BBC News at Ten paid tribute to the star last night but viewers quickly pointed out that footage of fellow Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan had been used to illustrate the story.

@BBCNews At least show the picture of Veteran Actor Shashi Kapoor . BBC showing all other actors except his picture or video pic.twitter.com/6aups2hQrx — RRaman Kumar (@RRamanKumar) December 4, 2017





Another image used during the segment appeared to mistakenly show Kapoor’s nephew Rishi Kapoor too, angering fans even further.

.@BBCWorld really disappointed on the errors made on BBC news at 10.00 just now. One of India’s most famous actors who passed away #RIPShashiKapoor was completely misrepresented with images of @SrBachchan and his uncle Rishi Kapoor being broadcast. — Priya Sudra (@pri2903) December 4, 2017





BBC news at ten shows Amitabh Banham clip instead of Sashi Kapoor- shame on its researchers — Ashok Handa (@AshokHandaOx) December 4, 2017





Citizen Khan star Adil Ray called out the Beeb’s flagship news show for ‘poor’ standards, saying “it would have taken them seconds to verify. Not enough care.”

Someone at the BBC thought the brown person in this VT is the same person. Worse still neither of them are the deceased actor Huw refers to. It’s poor when it would have taken them seconds to verify. Not enough care. https://t.co/iFARRcqe19 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) December 4, 2017





The show’s editor Paul Royall took to Twitter to apologise for the blunder, saying it was “not our usual standards”.

#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset. — Paul Royall (@paulroyall) December 4, 2017





Shashi Kapoor starred in a number of huge blockbuster Bollywood films during the 1970s and 1980s, and became one of the first Indian actors to find success in British and American cinema. His international breakthrough came via his starring role in a number of Merchant-Ivory films including The Householder and Heat and Dust.

He married Felicity Kendal’s younger sister Jennifer in 1958, and they had three children (all successful Bollywood stars in the own rights) before she died in 1984.





