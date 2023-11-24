BBC Explores King Charles’ First Year On The Throne In Documentary Narrated By Helena Bonham Carter

King Charles III’s first year on the throne is to be explored in a BBC documentary narrated by Helena Bonham Carter.

Charles III: The Coronation Year will air next month, as viewers are taken behind the scenes via exclusive access to see the landmark moments of the king and his wife, Queen Camilla’s, first year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Filmed as Buckingham Palace prepared for, delivered, and celebrated the first Coronation in 70 years in May, and in the months that followed, the doc features contributions from members of the Royal Family and key players in The King and Queen’s Household.

Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, is narrating.

“It’s a real privilege to be given such extraordinary behind the scenes access to the first year of King Charles’ reign,” said Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Unscripted. “It is a remarkable time in history and this documentary will offer a unique insight into King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the preparation and planning leading to their coronation – a momentous ceremony watched by millions around the world.”

Oxford Films is producing the 90-minute doc, which will air next month. EP for Oxford Films is Nicolas Kent and commissioning editor for the BBC is Simon Young. It is directed by Ashley Gething, produced by Faye Hamilton and the writer and co-producer is Robert Hardman.

