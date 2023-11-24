BBC Explores King Charles’ First Year On The Throne In Documentary Narrated By Helena Bonham Carter
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
King Charles III’s first year on the throne is to be explored in a BBC documentary narrated by Helena Bonham Carter.
Charles III: The Coronation Year will air next month, as viewers are taken behind the scenes via exclusive access to see the landmark moments of the king and his wife, Queen Camilla’s, first year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
More from Deadline
BBC's Best-Paid Presenter Gary Lineker Appears To Endorse "Genocide" Claim Against Israel
Former 'Top Gear' Host James May Criticizes Fans Of The Show Who Have Called For Him, Jeremy Clarkson & Richard Hammond To Be Reinstated Since Andrew Flintoff Crash
BBC Denies Octopus Mascot On Quiz 'University Challenge' Was Coded Antisemitic Attack
Filmed as Buckingham Palace prepared for, delivered, and celebrated the first Coronation in 70 years in May, and in the months that followed, the doc features contributions from members of the Royal Family and key players in The King and Queen’s Household.
Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, is narrating.
“It’s a real privilege to be given such extraordinary behind the scenes access to the first year of King Charles’ reign,” said Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Unscripted. “It is a remarkable time in history and this documentary will offer a unique insight into King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the preparation and planning leading to their coronation – a momentous ceremony watched by millions around the world.”
Oxford Films is producing the 90-minute doc, which will air next month. EP for Oxford Films is Nicolas Kent and commissioning editor for the BBC is Simon Young. It is directed by Ashley Gething, produced by Faye Hamilton and the writer and co-producer is Robert Hardman.
Best of Deadline
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
2023-24 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, Guilds & More
Da'Vine Joy Randolph To Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's Breakthrough Performance Award
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.