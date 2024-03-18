BBC to celebrate ABBA 50 years after 'Eurovision' win

BBC will mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA's "Eurovision" win with a new programming slate. Photo courtesy of BBC

March 18 (UPI) -- The BBC will celebrate ABBA in April, 50 years after the Swedish pop music group's Eurovision win.

The network said in a press release Monday that it will mark the 50th anniversary with a new programming slate on BBC Two, Radio 2, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will broadcast an evening of ABBA specials, including When ABBA Came to Britain and More ABBA at the BBC.

When ABBA Came to Britain is a 60-minute documentary revisiting "the magical time Agnetha, Anni-Frid, Benny and Björn spent in the UK from 1974 to 1982 and examines their ground-breaking legacy, from Eurovision to ABBA Voyage."

The special features previously unseen interviews with ABBA, performances and news footage.

"When ABBA Came to Britain is a love letter from this country to the beloved Swedish super-group, celebrating the special relationship we have as a nation with Benny, Björn, Agnetha and Anni-Frid. We focus on the stories of individuals who were lucky to be caught up in their world. A must watch for pop fans of all ages," BBC pop music TV commissioning editor Rachel Davies said.

In addition, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds will present Eras: ABBA, a new series of its Eras podcast that will tell "the definitive story of ABBA in four, era-definind chapters."

Radio 2 will host a vote to learn listeners' Ultimate ABBA Song.