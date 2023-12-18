BBC Birmingham's HQ move faces year delay

The Tea Factory is now likely to open in 2027

The BBC's new Birmingham headquarters is likely to open a year later than planned, the corporation has revealed.

Plans for the site, called The Tea Factory, were approved by councillors in March, with bosses saying staff would move in by 2026.

But BBC Nations director Rhodri Talfan Davies said this was now likely to be pushed back by a year.

Drone footage of the site as it is at the moment has just been released.

Mr Davies said a period of planning had been completed, with additional work carried out after what he called a squeeze on the licence fee.

The corporation is looking at all major expenditure and also wants to be aware of the potential implications of the financial challenges facing the city council.

Mr Davies added initial preparation was now complete and construction would begin early next year.

"However, as a result of the additional planning work, I do think there will be a knock-on to the projected completion times," he told staff.

"We’ve more work to do on the detail, but I expect our move will now take place in 2027 rather than 2026. We’ll confirm a more detailed timeline in the New Year. "

New drone footage of the site has been released

Once built, all teams at currently at The Mailbox will relocate, including Midlands Today, online teams, Radio WM, Radio 1's Newsbeat and Asian Network.

Staff members had been asked to name the new building and suggested The Tea Factory, in a nod to its heritage as the former home of Typhoo Tea.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram, Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk