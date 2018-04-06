BBC announces lavish new adaptation of The War of the Worlds

Eleanor Tomlinson as Amy and Rafe Spall as George in The War of the Worlds . (BBC/Mammoth Screen)

The BBC has released the first image from its major new adaptation of H.G. Wells’ iconic alien invasion story The War of the Worlds.

The first image that shows Rafe Spall and Eleanor Tomlinson running in terror, presumably from the invading martians, was shared as filming got underway in Liverpool.

Robert Carlyle and Rupert Graves will also star in this three-part series, which is the first British television adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel published in 1898. The story has been slightly updated moving the time period from its original Victoria setting to Edwardian times, and the first image confirms this showing WW1-era soldiers alongside the main characters.

Craig Viveiros, director, says: “H.G. Wells’ seminal novel has been adapted for the screen many times but it’s always had a contemporary (and American) setting, this is the first version to be set in London and the Home Counties during the Edwardian period.

“Peter’s scripts manage to honour the source material with great skill, but we aim to provide a thoroughly modern thrill ride for the audience, delivering an alien invasion story that will shock and awe audiences across the globe.”

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of the BBC: Set in Edwardian England, this new adaptation of H.G. Wells’ seminal tale – the first alien invasion story in literature – follows George (played by Rafe Spall) and his partner Amy (Eleanor Tomlinson) as they attempt to defy society and start a life together.

Rupert Graves is Frederick, George’s elder brother, and Robert Carlyle plays Ogilvy, an astronomer and scientist. The War of the Worlds tells their story as they face the escalating terror of an alien invasion, fighting for their lives against an enemy beyond their comprehension.

Writer Peter Harness, best known for his work on Doctor Who and McMafia, says: “The version of The War of the Worlds that I wanted to make is one that’s faithful to the tone and the spirit of the book, but which also feels contemporary, surprising and full of shocks: a collision of sci-fi, period drama and horror.

“There is nothing cosy or predictable about Wells’ novel, and that’s what I want to capture in the show. We have an incredible cast, a brilliant director and a wonderful crew – and I can’t wait for them to explode the terrifying story of the first alien invasion on to our screens.”

The War of the Worlds has been adapted countless times before. Steven Spielberg directed his version of the sci-fi novel in 2005, transplanting the action from Victorian Britain to modern America for his Tom Cruise-starring thriller.

Jeff Wayne’s musical adaptation from 1978 remains a big hit thanks to its memorable soundtrack, and was recently updated in 2012 by Wayne himself for a new remix, and stage production starring Liam Neeson.

However, the most iconic version of the story remains the first ever adaptation by Orson Welles in 1938, which reportedly caused mass panic when people mistook it for a genuine news broadcast. This story has passed into folklore, despite it probably not being true.

The BBC’s The War of the World does not have a confirmed broadcast date.

