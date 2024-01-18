Bayley On Mercedes Moné: We’ll Always Be Destined For One More Match

Bayley doesn’t believe she’s had her last match against Mercedes Moné.

WWE Superstar Bayley recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. When asked about another potential matchup with Mercedes Moné, she believes their next match will never be their last as they are always destined to have another one.

“We’ll always be destined for one more match,” Bayley said. “Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever. I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her,” said Bayley. “No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan.”

While the leader of Damage CTRL likely won’t see Mercedes on the road to WrestleMania 40, Bayley intends to prove all of her doubters wrong by headlining WWE’s biggest show of the year.

“Only a few people believe it will happen,” she said. “But everyone will believe it soon.”

