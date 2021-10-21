Batwoman's Camrus Johnson Weighs In on New Ruby Rose Kerfuffle: 'It Is VERY Hard to Be Fired When You're the Lead'

Batwing is wielding some Batzingers.

Representing (hopefully) the last shoe to drop in this week’s Ruby Rose-colored drama, Batwoman‘s Camrus Johnson — who plays Luke Fox and whom Rose hinted at being an on-set leak — has shared his thoughts on the onetime No. 1’s ouster.

“Batfam ya know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something!” the actor tweeted late Wednesday night. “But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen.

“[A] lot of lies were spread today,” Johnson added. “Just know we have a lot of great souls working on this show and none of this changes that. From the top to the bottom.”

Amid her sea of Wednesday-morning Instagram Stories, Rose alluded to rumors that she often was late to report to set — and suggested the one spreading such talk was Johnson, alleging that “after I left hospital [he] said ‘yeah well maybe If people were not late we would make our days.'”

Rose also targeted another costar, Dougray Scott (who played Jacob Kane through Season 2), alleging among other things that the Scot “yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted [and verbally] abused women.” In a statement to TVLine, Scott said, “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Rose’s series of Instagram Stories (detailed here) opened by calling out Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and former WBTV chairman Peter Roth. She alleged that Roth had guilted her into returning to work following major surgery after just 10 days (Rose had undergone surgery to fix two herniated discs); alluded to numerous instances that would seem point to unsafe filming practices during Batwoman Season 1; and claimed that Dries privately agreed that the superhero series’ original star had sustained her aforementioned injuries on set “yet later denied it entirely and said it happened during yoga.”

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio,” the statement from WBTV read, “the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

