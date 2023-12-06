‘Battle in the Box’ Korean Game Show Format Unpacks Further International Deals – ATF

Something Special, the Seoul-based international format agency founded by format specialists Jin Woo Hwang (president and executive producer) and Kim In Soon (EVP & head of content) announce that ITV Studios has optioned the hit Korean celebrity format “Battle in the Box” for France, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel.



More from Variety

The deal was unveiled on Wednewday, the first full day of the Asia Television Forum and Market (ATF) in Singapore.

“Battle in the Box,” created by Korea’s NMedia and represented globally by Something Special, has previously seen deals announced with Fremantle for Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal. Previously, UKTV which commissioned the groundbreaking game show for Dave and UKTV Play, to be hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr.



In the show, two celebrity teams enter an empty box divided by a movable wall armed only with a toothbrush. Teams earn space and luxuries by conquering physical and mental challenges. Victory expands their living area, but more room for one team means less for the other. With challenges occurring around the clock, the celebrities must be strategic to secure their space.



“It’s extraordinary to see the huge international response to Battle in the Box which we instantly loved and couldn’t wait to take globally. And now our partners at ITV Studios are taking this exciting show further and building on its success. We look forward to seeing how each country adds its own touch to this hilarious series,” said Praise Chan Mi Shin, VP and head of sales at Something Special.



“We’re excited to be taking out such a fun, creative format alongside Something Special. It’s a simple but hilarious concept that translates everywhere. Celebrities are used to taking up space but ‘Battle in the Box’ takes things right back to basics – they’ll have to earn every home comfort, including the floorspace,” said Ella Umansky (VP format acquisitions for ITV Studios.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.