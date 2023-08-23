Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm
Batman is wrongly implicated in a series of murders of mob bosses actually done by a new vigilante assassin.
Batman is wrongly implicated in a series of murders of mob bosses actually done by a new vigilante assassin.
If you’re curious if there’s something here for you, the short answer is a resounding yes. However, as with almost all of From’s games, a little – okay, a lot – of patience goes a long way.
Qualcomm has announced its follow-up to the Snapdragon G3x chip that powers the Razer Edge — along with two other platforms that serve as the first models to the company's new dedicated lines of Snapdragon gaming chips.
"Star Wars" fans are buzzing about a surprise crawl that appears before the first scene of "Ahsoka" even airs.
MOSH, a brain health brand started by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, took in its first institutional capital of $3 million in Series A financing to accelerate its retail distribution strategy. The round was led by clients of MSA Advisors, LLC (Main Street Advisors) and a group of investors, including Joyance Ventures, The Lab Capital Advisors, Verso Capital and Entrepreneur Ventures.
CakeResume, used by tech companies like Google, L'Oreal and TSMC to find new talent, announced today it has raised $5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by returning investor Mynavi, one of Japan’s largest human resources companies, and will be used to expand in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Based in Taipei, Taiwan, CakeResume currently has five million users around the world, and more than 7,000 clients who use it to source job candidates.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
A wellness influencer shows her tips on how to sleep properly. The post Wellness influencer shares best way to properly sleep on your back if you don’t naturally sleep on your back appeared first on In The Know.
Everything you need to know about Netflix's new show, Plus, how to watch the original "One Piece" anime.
Not only does Little Nightmares III exist, but it's also bringing two-player co-op to the series for the first time. Little Nightmares III is due out in 2024.
From Hailey Bieber's favorite sunscreen to fast-acting pimple patches and essential oil diffusers, the list is endless.