The Batman director Matt Reeves to recast Ben Affleck

It sounds like Ben Affleck will indeed be handing over his cowl and the keys to the Batmobile.

A report from Variety on the shake-up happening at DC Films following the failure of Justice League at the box office has shed light on the future of Batfleck.

And it’s not looking too rosy.

Citing sources inside the studio, Affleck ‘is expected to appear as Batman in a standalone Flash movie’ but ‘it is highly unlikely he will don the cape and cowl in Matt Reeves’ planned standalone Batman movie’.

It’s said that as per previous rumours surrounding Reeves’ project, he’ll be looking for another Bruce Wayne.

A slot in the Flash movie would bring Affleck’s appearances as Batman to three in all, but not one of them a standalone.

For his part, Affleck has said that he’s seeking ‘a graceful and cool way to segue out of it’, so perhaps this will be it.

Rumours also emerged last month that Reeves, who helmed the spectacular ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’, is courting Jake Gyllenhaal to play Gotham City’s Dark Knight.

DC Films is apparently doing some re-jigging following the Justice League debacle, which has likely lost tens of millions of dollars for Warner Bros.

John Berg, who ran DC’s comic book film production division, is departing, with a new head to be announced.

