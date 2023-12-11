The 'Bass Reeves' Finale Is Riding Into Town. Here's How to Watch.

The next great American western rode into town this past month. Lawmen: Bass Reeves—the latest series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan—has been a slow burn with pretty damn exciting action. Now, Paramount+ is gearing up for the finale. Starring David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo), the new period drama follows famous American lawman Bass Reeves as he rises out of enslavement to become the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshal west of the Mississippi River.



Well known as partial inspiration for "The Lone Ranger," Reeves reportedly arrested over 3,000 outlaws during his lengthy career in the late 1800s. (Including his own son!) The series also stars Dennis Quaid as fellow U.S. Deputy Marshall Sherill Lynn, as well as Donald Sutherland as Fort Smith's "Hanging Judge" Parker. After escaping slavery in the two-episode premiere, Reeves is now deputized—and he's on a mission for justice.

The drama was originally pitched as a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, but the new series will no longer take place in the Yellowstone universe. That's probably a good thing, considering that Bass Reeves was a real person in American history. "I've been trying to get this one made for over eight years now—and I have Taylor to thank for rejuvenating the Western," Oyelowo told Esquire this past summer. "It's understandable that people would think that because the Yellowstone universe continues to be built out—but this is a separate story."

Where Is Bass Reeves Streaming?

The new western is streaming exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. Much like Taylor Sheridan's expanded catalog of shows, including Special Ops: Lioness, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Yellowstone spinoff 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is airing every Sunday. The first two episodes premiered on November 5, with each new episode hitting the platform weekly thereafter. Next up is the finale, on Sunday, December 17.

How Many Episodes Is Bass Reeves?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will consist of eight episodes in total. Though many of Taylor Sheridan's series exist as limited series, there's always a chance that the western could return for a second season. With the title "Lawmen," it's also possible that the team returns to tell another story as part of an anthology series. Lawmen Season Two could continue the story of Bass Reeves, or focus on another famous sheriff from America's past. "I wanted to leave some meat on the bone in case there was an appetite for more Bass Reeves," creator Chad Feehan told Collider. "Should there be an appetite for a different lawman, I'm excited by that opportunity as well." Either way, you can find the episode release schedule for Bass Reeves below.

November 5 — Episode 1: "Part 1"

November 5 — Episode 2: "Part II"

November 12 — Episode 3: "Part III"

November 19 — Episode 4: "Part IV"

November 26 — Episode 5: "Part V"

December 3 — Episode 6: "Part VI"

December 10 — Episode 7: "Part VII"

December 17 — Episode 8: "Part VIII"

