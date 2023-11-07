BASKETBALL: Late run lifts Science & Arts men against Evangel

Nov. 7—The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team earned a road win.

The Drovers built a double-digit lead in Springfield, Missouri, on Monday but saw that lead disappear after the Evangel University Valor came up with a surge in the same half. The Drovers stepped up, finishing the game on an 8-0 run to pick up a 90-84 victory.

The Drovers held a 13-point lead in the second half after a Jaden Causwell 3-pointer made the score 61-48. The team built that lead to 13 after a Manny Gatkek 3-pointer gave the Drovers a 51-44 lead at halftime.

But Evangel continued to hang around and eventually overtook the Drovers late in the game.

And then Tre Edwards delivered.

Edwards finished the game with 10 points and scored six of the eight points in the Drovers' final run that secured the team's second win in a row. He also buried the 3-pointer that gave the Drovers an 85-84 lead that they never relinquished.

And the Science & Arts defense stepped up when needed, holding the Valor scoreless for the final few minutes of the game. Evangel never scored again after taking an 84-82 lead.

A pair of 23-point performances led the way for a team with a 60% shooting performance in the game. Science & Arts made 36 of 60 shots.

Anthony Ray carried the bulk of the individual scoring in the first half, putting up 21 of his 23 points in the first 20 minutes with the help of five 3-pointers. Rory Pantophlet scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a double-double performance.

Science & Arts also got 12 points from Gatkek and the 10 points from Edwards. Reggie Quezada dished out 12 assists in the win.

Now 2-1 on the season, Science & Arts' next NAIA game will be against Randall University. That game follows an exhibition game.