Barry Keoghan, Jeremy Allen White, Jacob Elordi: Meet the next generation of leading men

Paul Mescal, Dominic Sessa, Jeremy Allen White, Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan, Archie Madekwe and Charles Melton. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images, Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images, Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Hollywood regularly sees a changing of the guard, but this awards season proves several young faces are here to stay. From Paul Mescal to Jeremy Allen White, meet seven stars who are the next generation of leading men.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). (Adrian Dennis/ AFP via Getty Images)

Age: 31

Why you know him: The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Banshees of Inisherin and Dunkirk, but Saltburn stamped his ticket to stardom.

What's next: He's playing the Joker in DC's The Batman 2. He's also starring alongside Jenna Ortega and the Weeknd in a yet-untitled film directed by Trey Edward Shults.

Fun fact: He has a 1-year-old son named Brando Keoghan.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Age: 26

Why you know him: Known for hit show Euphoria, Elordi successfully made the leap to movie star, thanks to Saltburn and Priscilla.

What's next: Besides the highly anticipated new season of Euphoria, he'll continue his hot film career as the lead in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

Fun fact: He's dating Lori Loughlin's influencer daughter, Olivia Jade.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal at the BAFTA nominees party. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Age: 28

Why you know him: His breakthrough role came in the show Normal People. He's found critical success on the West End (Streetcar Named Desire) and on the big screen with films Aftersun and All of Us Strangers.

What's next: He nabbed the starring role in Gladiator 2 alongside Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

Fun fact: Mescal's 2022 chat with Joe Alwyn for Variety's "Actors on Actors" interview recently went viral when it was revealed they have a WhatsApp group chat called the "Tortured Man Club." Fans believe Taylor Swift's new album — "The Tortured Poets Department" — references the name.

Charles Melton

Charles Melton attends the Virtuosos Award during the 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Sarah Morris/WireImage)

Age: 33

Why you know him: He found mainstream success with the show Riverdale but garnered critical acclaim with his supporting role in May December.

What's next: He and Elizabeth Olsen are set to star in Todd Solondz's next film Love Child.

Fun fact: In between gigs in L.A., Melton was a dog walker.

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White at the 75th Emmy Awards. (Robyn Beck /AFP via Getty Images)

Age: 33

Why you know him: Shameless made White a fixture on TV screens for years, but FX's The Bear pushed him to the next level as he's sweeping awards season in the comedic lead actor category. The Iron Claw proves he's set to dominate film, too.

What's next: Season 3 of The Bear will start production soon.

Fun fact: His Calvin Klein ad broke the internet earlier this year.

Dominic Sessa

Dominic Sessa at the BAFTA nominees party. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Age: 21

Why you know him: He's the breakout star of awards season darling, The Holdovers.

What's next: He's reportedly been cast alongside Rose Byrne in director Stephanie Laing's drama Tow.

Fun fact: The Holdovers was Sessa's first credited role ever.

Archie Madekwe

Archie Madekwe at the 77th British Academy Film Awards. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Age: 29

Why you know him: 2023 was a breakout year for Madekwe with Gran Turismo and Saltburn.

What's next: "I'm producing a couple of things that I feel really excited about and I've been really enjoying finding stories — especially stories that I haven't seen somebody that looks like myself in before," he told Variety.

Fun fact: He's the cousin of actress Ashley Madekwe (Revenge and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy).