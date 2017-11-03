Barry Keoghan interview: 'I want three Oscars in three different categories'

You may not recognise Barry Keoghan’s name right now but, soon enough, you will.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, playing an innocent boy alongside Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Keoghan plays the terrifying antagonist in Yorgos Lanthimo’s thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Both projects have received critical claim across the board, garnering potential Oscar chat. No wonder, then, that The Hollywood Reporter — an American trade magazine — ran a profile on the Irish actor calling him ‘Hollywood's Next Big Thing’.

“Will they ever give me some work if I’m the talk of Hollywood? F**king hell,” Keoghan says. “That’s all a bonus all of that. The rewards, I won’t ever complain about. The recognition.”

Sat upon a white sofa inside a London Hotel room, the actor’s midway through the promotional tour for Sacred Deer. The film screened at the London Film Festival the day before, being rapturously received by the audience.

“I was curious to see how London would take it,” he says with a thick Irish accent. “It’s shown at TIFF [Toronto International Film Festival] and Cannes where it’s a very select audience. In London, it’s the general public. It seemed to go down very well, which is good.”

As hinted at by the sheer number of festivals the movie has already played at — also including events in New Zealand, Australia, Germany, and Spain — Keoghan’s become well travelled (“My time zone is all over the place,” he adds). As a result, he’s been to glamorous parties, walked red carpets, and met personal heroes such as Tom Hardy. For someone in their early 20s, it’s a dream come true. But the world has not always been so kind.

Keoghan’s story reads something like a Charles Dickens novel. Born 1992 in Dublin, his mother died when he was very young. At 12-year-old, after spending time in various foster homes, Keoghan was taken in by his Grandmother.

With her support, the aspirational teenager was able to land small roles in Independent Irish films, developing a confident show-real that’s still available online. Keoghan’s first big break came in 2013, coming to national attention after playing the cat killer Wayne in Love/Hate. From there, the floodgates began to open, landing a role in the Michael Fassbender-starring Trespass Against Us.

“I don’t say I wish I had a different background,” he says. “I’m not happy how it went, but I don’t like to dwell. I like to talk about it, to let people know where I’ve come from and how far I’ve got. Because I could have gone down this path, where I was like ‘Fuck the world, everyone’s against me, I’ve had this happen to me’. But I didn’t. I took it on the chin and am now proving that you can become one of the biggest names out there even coming from a foster home.”

