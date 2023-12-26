Barry Keoghan Confirmed It's Really Him In That Nude Scene In "Saltburn"

*Mild spoilers ahead*

It seems like everyone and their mother is watching Saltburn right now.

Me during every other scene in SALTBURN pic.twitter.com/x8ZfmY9dpN — phil (@philipjonathn) December 23, 2023

My entire feed is full of people talking about it.

Me reacting to anything Oliver does in #saltburn pic.twitter.com/9UI5WqwrV1 — Haley (@_wolfhaley) December 23, 2023

I'm seeing lots of discourse around the bathtub scene.

I'm also seeing lots of discussion around the graveyard one.

Barry Keoghan in the graveyard scene in Saltburn #Saltburn pic.twitter.com/jy9YhGZjDp — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) December 23, 2023

But one scene I'm seeing over and over is the ending.

Barry Keoghan at the end of Saltburn pic.twitter.com/whdKIk245u — Shelby 🩵 (@winterssoldier) December 23, 2023

Yeah, duh, the nude dance scene.

who needs magic mike when you got barry keoghan dancing in full nude at the end of #Saltburn pic.twitter.com/TMqjtf0aWG — nuyorican 🇵🇷 (@verooobonilla) December 25, 2023

I'm here to report that was 100% him.

remembering barry keoghan didn’t use a prosthetic pic.twitter.com/pQydeJvKf9 — ceili blyth ౨ৎ (@almondpastries) December 23, 2023

Barry told EW in November, "It totally felt right."

"It's ownership. This is my place. It's full confidence in, 'I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine," he continued.

He was uneasy at first, but after the first take, he felt more comfortable and eventually did 11 takes (!).

"After take one, I was ready to go. I was like, 'Let's go again. Let's go again.' You kind of forget, because there's such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, 'All right, this is about the story now.'"

So, yeah, do what you want with this information.

