Barry Keoghan Confirmed It's Really Him In That Nude Scene In "Saltburn"

*Mild spoilers ahead*

It seems like everyone and their mother is watching Saltburn right now.

My entire feed is full of people talking about it.

I'm seeing lots of discourse around the bathtub scene.

I'm also seeing lots of discussion around the graveyard one.

But one scene I'm seeing over and over is the ending.

Yeah, duh, the nude dance scene.

I'm here to report that was 100% him.

Barry told EW in November, "It totally felt right."

Amazon MGM
"It's ownership. This is my place. It's full confidence in, 'I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine," he continued.

Amazon MGM
He was uneasy at first, but after the first take, he felt more comfortable and eventually did 11 takes (!).

Amazon MGM
"After take one, I was ready to go. I was like, 'Let's go again. Let's go again.' You kind of forget, because there's such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, 'All right, this is about the story now.'"

Amazon MGM
So, yeah, do what you want with this information.

Curtoicurto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bye!

