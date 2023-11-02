Barrow community to partner with Liverpool Philharmonic

The partnership will see live orchestral music performances in the town

People in Cumbria are set to get more live performances and music lessons thanks to the Liverpool Philharmonic.

Barrow-in-Furness has been identified as a priority place in the North by Arts Council England for significant creative cultural investment.

The three-year partnership begins in January and will produce concerts, community events, music making projects and educational activities.

Every primary school in the town will also be offered a visit.

Other priority places in the North, identified by Arts Council England as needing more investment, included: County Durham, South Tyneside and the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Liverpool Philharmonic reaches more people than any other music organisation outside London, according to Arts Council England.

It is hoped a programme of community engagement and music education will support cultural development in Barrow.

'Unique cultural heritage'

Upcoming events include:

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra's opening concert at the Forum Theatre featuring Beethoven's Symphony No 5 on Saturday, 20 January

By the Sea - A dementia-friendly concert performed by members of the orchestra on Tuesday, 26 March at Barrow Library

Party Time - A concert for under 5s performed by members of the orchestra on Wednesday, 27 March at Barrow Library

Liverpool Philharmonic chief executive Michael Eakin said: "Barrow has a distinctive cultural heritage with many fantastic creative organisations whom we'll work with to create more opportunities for people to enjoy music in their local area."

More than £467m of public money from government and an estimated £250m from The National Lottery will be spent by Arts Council England every year from 2023 to 2026.

Virginia Taylor, cabinet member for sustainable communities at Westmorland and Furness Council, said: "Centuries of fascinating history throughout the Barrow Locality have built up a rich and unique cultural heritage, not least the industrial story still developing today."

