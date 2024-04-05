Barron Trump towers over guests in rare appearance at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump took centre stage at Mar-a-Lago as Right-wing commentators, businessmen and an MMA fighter gathered at the Florida resort.

The 6ft 7in 18-year-old, the youngest son of former US president Donald Trump, wore a dark suit and blue tie as he towered over the guests.

In one photograph, he is flanked by businessmen Patrick Bet-David and Justin Waller. Colby Covington, an MMA fighter, and Bo Loudon, a conservative “influencer”, were also present.

Mr Waller, a business partner of the controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, shared the image on social media with the caption: “Let’s take this country back.”

Mr Bet-David told Newsweek that he had been invited by the teenager to dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

“I was very impressed by him as a young man,” he said. “He was very sharp, witty, had a great sense of humour and was interesting to listen to during dinner.”

Mr Covington is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, having previously claimed that a championship fight had been rigged against him as a fan of the former president.

Another image from the evening shows Barron standing, unsmiling, next to his father, who stuck up his thumb at the camera and flashed a smile.

Barron Trump, his father Donald Trump and Bou Loudon at Mar-a-Lago - INSTAGRAM

Donald Trump attributed his son’s height to his grandmother’s cooking when he paid tribute to the late Amalija Knavs at her funeral in January.

“Boy, did she take care of Barron”, he said. “That’s how he got so tall, he only ate her food.”

The images are the latest sign of the Trump family re-entering the limelight ahead of November’s election, in which Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican candidate.

While his sons Eric and Don Jr have been fixtures of the primary battles, his wife Melania has largely been absent from the campaign trail.

However, the 53-year-old is expected to host the Trump campaign’s launch event for its “Road to Victory” programme, which will target voters in swing states.

