Barron Trump May Be Breaking This Trump Tradition With His Surprising First Choice for College

The youngest Trump kid is about to make his first big step in life: where he’ll attend college. For quite some time now, people have wondered if Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s son Barron Trump will be following in one of their footsteps during his collegiate years. Would he go to the Wharton School like his dad and siblings, or go to a college in his mother’s home country of Slovenia? Well, it seems Baroon may be making a different path for himself.

A recent report from the Daily Beast said that New York University is actually at the top of Barron’s list, meaning he’d be back in his hometown and be only a few miles away from Trump Tower.

Despite his half-siblings going to schools connected to their father, NYU is truly shocking, and it may anger Donald, considering how much he holds Ivy League schools in high regard. However, things may change, and he may want to go somewhere else. It’s still unknown what he wishes to study, but we’re sure he’ll be able to find the right place.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Back in Sept 2023, Donald claimed that The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School, was a possibility for Barron during an interview with Megyn Kelly.

“Barron’s very tall – about six-eight. And, he’s a good kid. He’s a good-looking kid. He’s a great student, very good student,” Donald said, adding that he and Melania are “looking at” the possibility of Barron attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

For those who don’t know, Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr., born in 1977, Ivanka, born in Oct 1981, and Eric, in 1984. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, born in Oct 1993.

Donald Jr and Ivanka went to their dad’s alma mater, University of Pennsylvania, and Tiffany went for her bachelor’s. The only other sibling to not attend University of Pennsylvania is Eric, who attended Georgetown University (but so did Tiffany for her Doctor of Law). However, Donald has a connection to that university as well, but NYU? Not so much.

Donald welcomed his fifth child named Barron, born in March 2006, with his current wife Melania, and now, his youngest is searching for the perfect college.

