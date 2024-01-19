Barron Trump Makes Rare Appearance With Donald Trump For Funeral Of Melania Trump's Mother

Melania Trump had her husband Donald Trump and son Barron Trump by her side on Thursday as she remembered the life of her mother, Amalija Knavs. The Trump family was seen entering a church in Palm Beach, Florida for the funeral service of Melania's late mother, who died earlier this month. The former First Lady wore a fitted black blazer and skirt for the service while the former President of the United States and their 17-year-old son each wore a black suit and tie. They were accompanied by Melania's father, Viktor Knavs. According to the Associated Press, Melania delivered a heartfelt eulogy inside the service, where she said of her mother, "in her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy. Our bond was unbreakable."

