Barrie Youngfellow, From '80s Sitcom It's a Living, Dead at 75

Barrie Youngfellow, star of ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died Monday night. She was 75, and her cause of death was not revealed.

The news was confirmed by her family who wrote: “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle. Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.”

Youngfellow appeared in all 120 episodes of It’s a Living, which aired from 1980-1989. The series centered on a group of waitresses working at a high-end restaurant located at the top of the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. She played waitress Jan Hoffmeyer Gray, alongside costars Gail Edwards, Crystal Bernard, Ann Jillian, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Marian Mercer. Starting with Season 2, the show changed its name to Making a Living.

The actress — who called Woodstock, N.Y. her home since 1989 — had a plethora of other TV credits including Blossom, Murder, She Wrote, Trapper John, M.D., It Takes Two, Filthy Rich, Good Time Harry, Paris, Three’s Company, The Jeffersons, WKRP in Cincinnati, The Eddie Capra Mysteeries, Barney Miller, A.E.S. Hudson Street, Emergency!, Carter Country, Fernwood Tonight and The Streets of San Francisco.

She also appeared in a number of TV movies such as It Came Upon the Midnight Clear, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do and The Scarlett O’Hara War. Her most recent credit was a 1998 guest spot on Law & Order.

