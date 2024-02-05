Baron Corbin Thanks Bron Breakker For Helping Him Capture The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

One of the yearly NXT traditions is the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Many tag teams have reached the top of the mountain by winning the tournament. Now the team of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker have joined the elite list.

The first Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament took place in the year 2015. The team that won was the team of Finna Balor and Samoa Joe. The duo wrestled Rhyno and Baron Corbin in the grand finale. Almost a decade later, The Lone Wolf has returned to the grand finale of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Grand Finale.

This time around his tag team partner is former NXT World Champion Bron Breakker. The duo seemed to have been rivals but then turned into one of the most dominant tag teams in the entire roster.

After a hard-fought battle, Breakker saw an opening and capitalized. He hit the Spear on Carmelo Hayes and pinned him to pick up the win and lift the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Trophy. Following the win, The Lone Wolf praised his tag team partner for helping him win the tournament.

“Bron and Baron Dusty Cup Champions… I mean I feel good. but are you [Bron Breakker] okay? I mean, look at this, this man is a wrecking ball, freight train, running people over, putting them down. Listen, months ago, when I asked this man to be my partner, I was in a rough spot. I needed a partner that I knew could just cause mayhem and be absolute destruction out there. That’s what he is. Nothing can stop this man. He cut Melo in half tonight, we got our hands raised. We are the Dusty Cup Champions.” Baron Corbin said.

Can this duo become champions?

