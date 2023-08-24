'Bark in the Park' coming to Windmill Island on Saturday

HOLLAND — Dogs and people who adore them will take over Windmill Island Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Windmill Island is hosting its first-ever "Bark in the Park" from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. as part of National Dog Day, according to a news release. It's presented by Paws in the City and Mapleview Animal Hospital.

The event will include booths for local animal hospitals, groomers, trainers, accessory crafters, treat bakeries and more. The Holland Police Department’s Polar Patrol Ice Cream Truck will hand out free treats from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy balloon animals, caricatures, games, crafts and giveaways. The famous Oscar Mayer Frankmobile will also stop for a visit.

Park attractions will be open during the event, including the windmill, carousel, street organ and gift shop. Dogs can't enter the windmill or gift shop, and they must remain on leashes during the event.

“Paws in the City is delighted to help sponsor Holland’s first Bark in the Park,” said owner Tracy VanOpstall. “We can think of no better reason for a big party than dog lovers getting together to celebrate National Dog Day. We are looking forward to a fun-filled day of talking with dog owners and meeting new dog friends.”

“Mapleview Animal Hospital is excited to partner with Bark in the Park to meet the needs of our local pet owners,” said owner Angi Shelley. “We are looking forward to meeting you and your dogs and answering any questions you may have regarding our services.”

Learn more at windmillisland.com. Windmill Island is open daily 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.) through Oct. 1. Admission rates are $12 for adults and $6 for ages 3-15. Current admission rates will be in effect during Bark in the Park.

