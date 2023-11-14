Barbra Streisand Shares Her Plan For If Donald Trump Wins Again

Actor and singer Barbra Streisand once again said she would be done with the U.S. if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

“I can’t live in this country if he becomes president,” the outspoken Democrat, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert in a lengthy interview that aired on Monday.

Colbert asked Streisand where she would move.

“Probably England, I like England,” she replied.

Watch the interview here:

Streisand issued a similar warning ahead of the 2016 election, saying in a “60 Minutes” interview that she’d leave the country if Trump won.

“I’m either coming to your country, if you’ll let me in, or Canada,” she told Australian journalist Michael Usher at the time.

Trump won. Streisand stayed, as did multiple other celebrities who made the same threat, including Cher, Bryan Cranston and Amy Schumer.

Streisand is no stranger to criticizing Trump, though.

She’s previously called the four-times-indicted former president and clear Republican 2024 front-runner “the Liar in Chief, the Groper in Chief,” “so stupid” and “so ill-informed” and said his 2016 win was “heartbreaking.”

Streisand’s 2018 album “Walls” contained multiple digs at Trump.

The ballad “Don’t Lie to Me” featured the critical lyrics: “How do you win if we all lose? You change the facts to justify” and, “How do you sleep when the world keeps turning? All that we built has come undone.”

In 2021, Streisand looked back at Trump’s administration as “four years in a black hole.”

“Four years of people dying unnecessarily because they didn’t tell the truth,” she said, a reference to Trump’s botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “The truth is so important. Tell people the truth, they can deal with it.”

Streisand, who was promoting her new memoir “My Name Is Barbra” on “The Late Show,” also hailed President Joe Biden’s compassion but described the current political climate in the U.S. as “bad.”

Related...