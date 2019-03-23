Barbra Streisand Says She Is 'Profoundly Sorry' for Her Comments About Michael Jackson's Accusers

Barbra Streisand is addressing the backlash over her recent comments about the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Streisand, who crossed paths with the late pop star during his heyday, said that Jackson’s accusers “were thrilled to be there” and that the alleged abuse didn’t “kill them.”

Streisand, 76, clarified her comments in a statement provided to PEOPLE on Saturday.

“To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone,” she said. “The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them.”

“The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children,” Streisand continued. “It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy.”

“I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims, because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings,” Streisand added. “I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way. Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth.”

Barbra Streisand; Michael Jackson | Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic; Carlo Allegri/Getty Images More

In the interview, Streisand revealed she “absolutely” believes the claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in HBO’s two-part documentary Leaving Neverland.

“That was too painful,” Streisand said of the documentary, before telling the newspaper that Jackson once asked her to do a duet with him on “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” but she declined.

RELATED: Barbra Streisand Believes Michael Jackson’s Accusers but Says They ‘Were Thrilled to Be There’

The Grammy-award winning singer then went on to defend Jackson.

“He was very sweet, very childlike,” Streisand told The Times. “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.”

“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there.”

Streisand even went as far as saying that Jackson’s alleged abuse didn’t “kill them.”

“They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them,” Streisand said.

Despite Streisand’s defense of Jackson, she admitted she does feel bad for Robson, now 36, and Safechuck, now 41.

“It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?”

Barbra Streisand with Michael Jackson | Bettmann Archive/Getty Images More