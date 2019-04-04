Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson Have A Star Is Born Reunion 43 Years After Film's Release

Before there was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, there was Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

The 76-year-old singer and actress reunited with her A Star Is Born costar, 43 years after their version of the film was released in 1976.

Streisand shared a photo of the two on her Twitter account Wednesday, writing, “It was so wonderful to see my friend Kris who stopped by yesterday. Stay tuned…”

She and Kristofferson, 82, starred together in the third iteration of the popular film, which first starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in 1937.