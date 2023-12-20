'Barbie's Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach are married

Come on Barbie, let's go … get married?

"Barbie" screenwriters Greta Gerwig, 40, and Noah Baumbach, 54, are officially married, Gerwig's rep Liz Mahoney confirmed to USA TODAY; the couple have been together for 12 years according to People. The marriage comes after a record-breaking year: "Barbie," directed by Gerwig, released in July to commercial and critical acclaim, became the Warner Bros. No. 1 U.S. film of all time. It received nine Golden Globe nominations earlier this month.

The writing and directing pair may have worked together on "Barbie," but have navigated the awards circuit on separate projects as well during their time together, including Gerwig-directed "Little Women" and Baumbach's "Marriage Story."

"I want to say hi to Greta, who, even though she made a movie too expensive for the Spirit Awards, she's no less independent than anyone here," the "Marriage Story" writer/director said, wrapping up his acceptance speech for best screenplay at the Spirit Awards in 2020. "You're amazing and my inspiration in everything."

"Barbie" screenwriters Greta Gerwig (left) and Noah Baumbach (right) are officially married

Gerwig will preside over the jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May, the first American female director to be named jury president.

At 40, Gerwig is also the youngest person to take on that role since Sofia Loren, who headed the Cannes jury in 1966 at age 31, the festival noted in a statement.

"I'm overwhelmed, enthusiastic and touched with humility," the statement quoted Gerwig as saying. "I can't wait to discover what voyages await us!" She described Cannes as "the pinnacle of what the universal language of movies can be."

The pair share two young sons together and a son from Baumbach's previous marriage to Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Contributing: Erin Jensen, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

More: Margot Robbie never thought she'd have 'empathy for a doll.' Then she made 'Barbie.'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach of 'Barbie' officially married