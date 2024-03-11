‘Barbie’ Sequel: “Yeah, Sure,” Count America Ferrera In – Oscars

It’s often said it’s not the awards people remember, but the movies themselves. And though America Ferrera may not have won Best Supporting Actress tonight for Barbie, her speech on behalf of all hardworking women in the feature film about the Mattel doll is one for the eras.

“It’s been amazing — to be part of something that hits the culture the way that it did. And it made history, and to have been the human and to deliver Gloria’s journey and to have that be so embraced by the audience, is so wonderful. It speaks to people’s desires to be seen and to hear the truth or what feels true to them,” Ferrera told Deadline’s Antonia Blyth on the Oscar red carpet tonight.

Asked whether she was up for Barbie 2, Ferrera said, “Yeah, we’ll see” then trying to play coy went “Um, bye!”.

Upcoming for the Ugly Betty star per Deadline’s Rosy Cordero is Ferrera’s directorial debut: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter in development at Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures. The movie, being adapted by Linda Yvette Chávez, is based on Erika Sánchez’s New York Times bestselling novel.

Barbie is Warner Bros. highest grossing movie of all-time at $1.44 billion. The movie was nominated for eight Oscars this year.

