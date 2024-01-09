‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Among AARP Movies for Grownups Best Picture Nominees

AARP The Magazine has announced the nominees for the annual Movies for Grownups (MFG) Awards. “Barbie,” “The Color Purple,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro” and “Oppenheimer” will contend for best picture/best movie for grownups.

AARP offers a description of MFG’s goal: “For more than two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups initiative has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers.”

In the category of best actress, Annette Bening is nominated for “Nyad” alongside Juliette Binoche (“The Taste of Things”), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“Origin”), Helen Mirren (“Golda”) and Julia Roberts (“Leave the World Behind.” For best actor, the nominees are Nicolas Cage (“Dream Scenario”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), Anthony Hopkins (“Freud’s Last Session”) and Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”).

Best supporting actress nods went to Viola Davis (“Air”), Jodie Foster (“Nyad”), Taraji P. Henson (“The Color Purple”), Julianne Moore (“May December”) and Leslie Uggams (“American Fiction”). Recognized for best supporting actor are Willem Dafoe (“Poor Things”), Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Colman Domingo (“The Color Purple”), Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) and Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”).

The nominees for best director include Ben Affleck (“Air”), Michael Mann (“Ferrari”), Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”), Alexander Payne (“The Holdovers”) and Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”).

AARP film and TV critic Tim Appelo made a statement on the MFG initiative.

“Our goal has always been to ignite cultural change in Hollywood through our Movies for Grownups initiative. And this year’s bumper crop of masterworks worth a grownup’s time suggests that it’s happening,” said Appelo. “AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards fights industry ageism, and they’re a measure of social change as well as artistic excellence.”

See below for a list of the remaining nominees:

Best Screenwriter: Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”), David Hemingson (“The Holdovers”), Tony McNamara (“Poor Things”), Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”) and Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Best Ensemble: “American Fiction,” “The Color Purple,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Oppenheimer” and “Rustin”

Best Actress (TV): Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Jennifer Garner (“The Last Thing He Told Me”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) and Meryl Streep (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Best Actor (TV): Brian Cox (“Succession”), Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”), Oliver Platt (“The Bear”), Rufus Sewell (“The Diplomat”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series: “The Bear,” “Fargo,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Succession” and “The White Lotus”

Best Reality TV Series: “The Amazing Race,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Golden Bachelor,” “Jury Duty” and “The Voice.”

Best Intergenerational Film: “American Fiction,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Holdovers,” “Leave the World Behind” and “Poor Things”

Best Time Capsule: “Ferrari,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Priscilla” and “Rustin”

Best Documentary: “Invisible Beauty,” “Judy Blume Forever,” “The Lost Weekend,” “The Pigeon Tunnel” and “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Best Foreign Film: “Amerikatsi” (Armenia), “Perfect Days” (Japan), “Radical” (Mexico), “The Taste of Things” (France) and “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

