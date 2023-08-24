‘Barbie’ Is Headed to IMAX With New Post-Credits Footage

BARBIE - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Hi, new Barbie footage. Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster hit is heading to IMAX for a limited one-week engagement beginning on Sept. 22 and the release will include bonus scenes after the credits.

“We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all,” Gerwig said in a statement. “As a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, added, “If there was one thing missing in this winning Barbie strategy, it was being able to put Greta’s singular vision on premium IMAX screens over the uber-competitive summer corridor. That Barbie continues to draw packed audiences around the world heading into its sixth weekend in release speaks to the quality of the film and the excitement audiences have for the story. We are so pleased to give them a chance to see Barbie, whether for the first or fifth time, in such an experiential format as IMAX.”

Since its release in July, Barbie has overtaken the box office, earning more than $1 billion worldwide. Rolling Stone called the film the “most subversive blockbuster of the 21st century to date.” “A big movie can still have big ideas in 2023,” David Fear wrote in his review. “Even a Barbie movie. Especially a Barbie movie.”

The film has spawned numerous hit songs, including Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken,” a heartfelt ballad that recently got a hilarious behind the scenes video. Last week, Charli XCX released a music video for her Barbie soundtrack song, “Speed Drive.”

Ahead of Barbie‘s release, Gerwig spoke to Rolling Stone about the inspirations for the film, saying she was grateful to get to see her vision through.

“The movie in its conception and even from the script stage was always a wild ride,” Gerwig said. “But I think that in the execution of it and the directing of it, it allowed me to go even farther, and to make it even more like a candy-colored explosion of things that people didn’t necessarily think would be the Barbie movie. But, yeah, I can’t account for it. But I’m thrilled to bits that they let me do it this way.”

