Barbie Goes to Bloomingdale’s: The Luxury Retailer Announces Barbie-Themed Collections, Pop-Up Shops Ahead of Greta Gerwig Film

Once upon a time in New York City, the three shopping havens for those in the know were referred to, in the words of Blair Waldorf, “the three B’s”: Bendel’s, Barneys and Bloomingdale’s.

Bendel’s shuttered after 123 years in 2018. Next came the Hollywood-adored Barney’s, who closed its doors in 2020. Now, the last old-school, luxury retailer standing is Bloomingdale’s — and one more bold-faced “B” to revel in its glory: Barbie.

In honor of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which releases July 21, Bloomingdale’s decided to go all out in celebrating Mattel’s iconic plastic doll, who we can only assume would be a loyal Bloomies customer if she ever manages to escape Barbie World. On June 20, the retailer announced a series of Barbie-themed exclusive products, collaborations and pop-up shops ahead of the film’s anticipated release on July 21.

Bloomingdale’s partnership with the Warner Bros. film features an exclusive ready-to-wear collection with the retailer’s in-house clothing brand Aqua — a retro and colorful lineup that includes everything from a pink plaid pleated skirt and pastel blue pantsuit, to a white tee embellished with the Barbie logo in pink glitter.

The site is also home to a Barbie Dream House Pop-Up Shop, which launches online June 20 and in-store July 13. The shop includes dozens of Barbie products — from Mattel’s official collectible Barbie and Ken dolls to a mini replica of Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse.

Shop through the best of Bloomingdale’s Barbie-themed products below, and shop through the entire shop here.

Impala Barbie Socks

These colorful socks are designed in the signature blue and pinks that make up Barbie World, and adorned with classic Barbie aphorisms like “This is the best day ever!”

Impala Barbie Socks -Set of 3

Price: $26.95

Buy Now

Impala Lightspeed Inline Skates

These retro roller skates are directly inspired by those worn by Robbie and Gosling, which they donned in those viral photos from set that leaked last summer.

Impala Lightspeed Inline Skates

Price: $189.50

Buy Now

Funboy Dream Oversized Beach Towel

Lounge pool or beachside in style with this funky oversized beach towel, which draws from Barbie’s 1960s heritage with groovy swirls of pink and orange.

Funboy Dream Oversized Beach Towel

Price: $59

Buy Now

Collectible Barbie and Ken Dolls

On June 1, Mattel unveiled a new collection of dolls based on the actors in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” including four iterations of Robbie’s Barbie, two iterations of Gosling’s Ken and one each for Sima Liu, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, all of them donning exact outfits worn by their onscreen counterparts.

Barbie the Movie Collectible Doll

Price: $50

Buy Now

Barbie Dreamhouse Playset

This mini replica of Barbie’s enviable Malibu Dreamhouse boasts all the same details as those featured in the film, from the three-story spiral slide to a master bedroom big enough to sleep four dolls.

Barbie Dreamhouse Playset

Price: $199.99

Buy Now

Aqua Barbie Graphic Tee

This classic white tee is adorned with the classic Barbie logo, in silver and pink rhinestones.

Barbie Graphic Tee

Price: $55

Buy Now

Aqua Checked Bustier Mini Dress

With a sweetheart neck and form-fitting bustier silhouette, this pastel pink mini dress works just as well for family brunch as it does for date night.

Checked Bustier Mini Dress

Price: $118

Buy Now

Aqua Quinta Small Evening Bag

Add a Barbie-worthy splash to your outfit with this rhinestone-embellished handbag, which comes in silver, light blue and pink — for more than a few doll scene changes.

Quinta Small Evening Bag

Price: $98

Buy Now

