Barbie Celebrates Tina Turner With Brand-New Doll

Barbie has a whole lot of love for rock 'n' roll as the toy brand has just unveiled its very own Tina Turner doll as a part of its Barbie Signature Music Series.

Commemorating the Grammy Award-winning musician's iconic hit single, "What’s Love Got to Do With It," the latest figure created in her likeness captures the singer's dynamic stage presence and vivacious personality. From a singing in a small-town church choir in Nutbush, Tenn., to becoming the legendary icon known as "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," honors Turner's incredible journey, as well as her enduring cultural impact and legacy.

The new Tina Turner doll dons a sleek and sexy black mini dress and is paired with a denim jacket, accented with exposed seams. A statement-making necklace and bold earrings make up the outfit's accessories.

The doll will be available for purchase on Mattel's online store, as well as Amazon, Walmart and Target retail stores.