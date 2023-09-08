The Barbelfish Balkan Band at Longmont Museum and other events for today

Sep. 8—Today

Friday Afternoon Concert Series — The Barbelfish Balkan Band: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Enjoy an afternoon of live music in the Longmont Museum's Stewart Auditorium by Barbelfish Balkan Band. The group specializes in the traditional music of Bulgaria and Macedonia, featuring vocal harmonies alongside a host of instruments, including cello, gadulka, bouzouki, tambura, mandolin, guitar, clarinet and kaval. $8-$12, 303-651-8374.

Dine Out with Heart: 5 p.m. Friday, Backyard Tap, 323 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland. Dine Out With Heart is a Philo community fundraiser and cornhole tournament. Proceeds will fund KidsPak, Alternatives to Violence and Thompson Education Foundation for the homeless. These organizations reduce hunger and food insecurities in the Loveland/Berthoud communities. Antojitos Del Sureste and Liquid N2 Ice Cream food trucks will provide food and drinks. $40-$80, 970-481-4923, hiloloveland.org.

Seeing Stars at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Friday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Seeing Stars plays a mix of Americana, rock, cosmic country and blues in the vein of the Jerry Garcia Band, New Riders of the Purple Sage and Neil Young. Their original music and select covers of favorite influences engage crowds and uplift rooms both big and small; bootstrapbrewing.com.

Rhythm Allstars Live at Parrott's in Firestone: 8 p.m. Friday, Parrott's Sports Grille, 6050 Firestone Blvd., Unit 206, Firestone. The Rhythm Allstars play energetic bluesy rockin' tunes. Free, 303-774-0700, facebook.com.

Upcoming

Longmont Bike Extravaganza: 10 a.m. Saturday, Clark Centennial Community Park, 1100 Lashley St., Longmont. The whole family is invited to the Longmont Bike Extravaganza, a free bike event where attendees can get their bike fixed for free. This event was created to get more people biking by providing simple bicycle repairs on items such as flat tires, brakes, chains and minor adjustments. Repairs that will not be provided include derailleurs, cranks, wheels or full tune-ups. The event will also feature complimentary refreshments, bike helmet giveaways, 2023 bike maps of Longmont and some "skills and drills" activities for young riders. Sign-up is required. Free, longmontcolorado.gov.

Longmont Arts Week: 10 a.m. Saturday, participating creative venues, Longmont. Longmont Arts Week (LAW) celebrates the creative community in a week-long showcase of talent, culture, education and collaboration. The week is a collective effort to increase awareness and promote creatives and creative organizations throughout the entire community. Free, 303-651-8484, downtownlongmont.com.

Longmont Home Show: 10 a.m. Saturday, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. Explore the latest in home improvement, remodeling, outdoor living and more. Meet with local contractors and remodeling experts and expect to be inspired. Free, 720-845-6249, cli.re.

Carnival of the Animals ballet story time: 11 a.m. Saturday, Longmont Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Join local ballet company Centennial State Ballet for a performance of excerpts from the ballet Carnival of the Animals. The performance will be about 30 minutes, and dancers will be available for photos after the performance. Free, longmontcolorado.gov.

Chile Roast Festival at Left Hand Brewing: noon Saturday, Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. Spice up Saturday with live music, roasted green chiles, green chile beer and more. Hosted by Longmont Twin Peaks Rotary, this festival will help provide scholarships for first generation students at Front Range Community College. Free, lefthandbrewing.com.

Fall in the Foothills presentation: 2 p.m. Saturday, Longmont Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Come celebrate autumn via an indoor slideshow and activity program. Attendees will experience the county's open spaces virtually and learn where to best enjoy beautiful plants in this colorful season. Find out where to picnic near a trailhead, hike along one of the paths that showcase fall's scenery or take a ramble to study the birds and flora of the area. Registration is required. Free, longmontcolorado.gov.