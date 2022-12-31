Barbara Walters' View Panelists, Broadcasters and More Pay Their Respects: 'The Legend. The Blueprint.'

In the hours after iconic newswoman Barbara Walters died on Friday, tributes poured in from famous friends, colleagues and fans.

Walters' rep Cindi Berger confirmed the news of Walters' death at age 93, telling PEOPLE: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived a big life."

"She lived her life with no regrets," Berger's statement continued. "She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Fellow TV titan Oprah Winfrey led a long list of notable admirers to pay their respects to Walters. The media mogul wrote on Instagram that she was "grateful" Walters had been "such a powerful and gracious role model."

Former Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger was among the first to reflect on Walters' "one-of-a-kind" legacy and sent his condolences to Walters' daughter Jacqueline.

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself," Iger said in a statement to PEOPLE and via Twitter. "She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at the Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter Jacqueline."

Several tributes came in from co-hosts of The View, which Walters created 1997 and moderated for many years. Rosie O'Donnell simply called her former boss and colleague a "legend" on Instagram.

Star Jones, one of The View's first-ever co-hosts, tweeted: "I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor."

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor. — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) December 31, 2022

Jones' fellow OG View co-host Debbie Matenopoulos shared on her Instagram Story that she was "so so so sad…. No words right now."

Star Jones, Meredith Viera, Carol Channing, Debbie Matenopoulos, Barbara Walters appearing on the 'The View' in 1998.

Donna Svennevik/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"Thank you for everything. You single handedly changed my life and the life of every other female journalist by leading the way for us all," Matenopoulos continued. "May you rest in peace and in power and beauty you amazing woman!! I owe you everything as do so many others. You will always be my hero."

The Story included a picture of Walters and Matenopouloson set in 1997. "My first month on @theviewabc my best friend took this picture from the audience and literally just showed it to me about 4 hours ago!!!" she reminisced. "We were laughing so hard about how young and silly I was and then about an hour later I got the news. I am in shock. I love you Barbara always and forever. You taught me everything !!!"

Former panelist Meghan McCain wrote, in part, that Walters' "hard hitting questions and welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism."

McCain's conservative predecessor Elisabeth Hasselbeck shared an Instagram Reel with a caption that read, in part, "I love ❤️ you Barbara. GOD is in this story. I have few words tonight." Plugging her next Fox News appearance, she added, "It will be an honor to be broadcasting about your love and legacy. 🙏 #thebeststoriesareinheaven"

Michelle Collins shared a special View tradition: "One of the first rites of passage of becoming a host on @TheView was to have lunch with Barbara Walters. Few times in my life have I been that nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, smarts that are increasingly hard to come by. I'll always be grateful. RIP"

One of the first rites of passage of becoming a host on @TheView was to have lunch with Barbara Walters. Few times in my life have I been that nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, smarts that are increasingly hard to come by. I’ll always be grateful. RIP — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) December 31, 2022

Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, posted a tribute from Ghana, Africa that "The world has lost a remarkable woman today. I am heartbroken to hear of Barbara's passing. She was an extraordinary, meticulous and no-nonsense journalist with a wicked sense of humor. She shattered countless glass ceilings and did it with grace and humility. While I'm deeply saddened by this loss and will miss her terribly, I'm forever grateful for the trails she blazed for me and so many others. I'm humbled and honored to carry on her legacy. Rest in Power."

Members of the broadcast journalism community also offered condolences, praise and memories, with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts noting she'd be "forever grateful for [Barbara's] stellar example and for her friendship."

Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.🙏🏾 https://t.co/vKjvFJTU6u — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) December 31, 2022

Former longtime CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather tweeted, "The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP"

The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2022

ABC News and 20/20 correspondent Deborah Roberts reflected on how she'd "never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program."

So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC⁩ with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program. pic.twitter.com/0zKgKxmayY — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 31, 2022

Former GMA host Joan Lunden wrote, "We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters. Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman - I learned so much from working with her."

We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters. Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman - I learned so much from working with her. pic.twitter.com/k9PT6d8Xdz — Joan Lunden (@JoanLunden) December 31, 2022

Tamron Hall called her fellow former Today show anchor "The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest."

The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters pic.twitter.com/RODzfKMAxw — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) December 31, 2022

Maria Shriver got personal: "[Barbara] was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well."

#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 31, 2022

World News Tonight anchor David Muir wrote, "So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara."

So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara. pic.twitter.com/ovmtCebcGe — David Muir (@DavidMuir) December 31, 2022

Former Today show host Katie Couric added that Walters "was the OG of female broadcasters. She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and her body of work is unparalleled."

"She liked to say we were similar — that neither of us was particularly glamorous," added Couric. "I never quite knew how to take that! But the fact that Barbara saw some of her on me was nothing but a compliment. Thank you for everything, Barbara. ❤️ #RIP"

Among the fans and former hot seat occupants who chimed in, Monica Lewinsky — who sat down with Walters for a powerful interview during the media storm that surrounded her White House affair with then-President Bill Clinton — shared a Twitter thread about her 25-year connection to Waltrs.

"i knew barbara for over half of my life," she began. "we stayed in touch over the past 25 years. the last time we saw each other was for lunch a few years ago. of course, she was charming, witty and some of her questions were still her signature interview style."

a short thread on barbara walters’ passing:

i knew barbara for over half of my life. we met in the spring of 1998, in the midst of the starr investigation; i was 24. i remarked that this was the first time i’d ever been in serious trouble. i’d basically been a good kid —

(1/4) — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) December 31, 2022

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar praised the fact Walters "never flinched when questioning the world's most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too."

Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 31, 2022

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph tweeted: "Rest in Peace precious Peace Barbara Walters!!"

Rest in Peace precious Peace Barbara Walters!! https://t.co/QQYSPorL3a — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) December 31, 2022

Who's the Boss? star Alyssa Milano credited Walters for "for helping me find my voice."

Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice. pic.twitter.com/w6V5KhqMlC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 31, 2022

Wonder Woman herself Lynda Carter shared a vintage video clip of herself being interviewed by Walters and the women of The View with the caption: "Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I'll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything."

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

Talk show host Drew Barrymore, who has followed in Walters' footsteps with The Drew Barrymore Show, called her "A true pioneer who was never one to shy away from questions and go after the truth she was seeking. I respected her because she did it all, and spoke to everyone and broke barriers. What an amazing life she lived."

In a statement shared through ABC News' Twitter account, Diane Sawyer described Walters as "a trailblazer, a singular force who opened the door for every woman in television news."

"She was also the history maker right down the hall - my friend and road buddy, eager to talk about the news world, the decade of passion work - the curiosity and laughter that gets us all through," she added. "Sadness. Gratitude. And a salute from all of us who knew what we owe her."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also paid tribute with a statement on Twitter as well. "Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and an icon: transforming television journalism with her intellect and integrity, courage and poise," she wrote. "For decades, she never shied away from asking the tough questions to people in power, and she never tired in her relentless pursuit of truth."

Added Pelosi: "Personally, it was my privilege to sit down with Barbara several times — from news programming to The View — and see her masterful work firsthand. Her passing is a great loss — but her legendary legacy will inspire generations of newswomen. May she rest in peace."

This past September, Meredith Vieira opened up to PEOPLE about the "tremendous" privilege of being chosen by Walters to moderate The View in its early days.

"To have the opportunity to work with her was somewhat of a dream come true. I think that she hesitated with me in terms of hiring me because she didn't know I was funny. But Barbara took a chance on me. It wasn't a job that I was looking for and particularly interested in until I auditioned," she said. "And then I realized, 'I don't know why I'd really enjoy this, but I do.'"

"Once you work with Barbara, she's a very complicated person," Vieira added of her former boss. "On one hand, she's very kind and generous, and on the other, a real taskmaster and tough as nails, which is why she succeeded in this business at a time when there were so few women. She had not only brains, but real tenacity."