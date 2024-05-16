All about Barbara Pierce Bush's family

Twins Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush have a lot in common — including being moms.

Barbara has one child, 2-year-old Cora, who made an unexpectedly early entrance to the world.

Jenna, whose three children are older than her niece Cora, is always on hand give her sister advice — and perhaps a warning — about parenting joys and challenges.

Read on for more about Barbara Pierce Bush's daughter.

Cora Georgia Coyne

In September 2021, Bush welcomed her little girl with her husband, Craig Coyne, in Portland, Maine’s Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, which was named after Bush’s late grandmother and former first lady.

This wasn't in her birth plan.

Bush and her husband had planned on delivering their first child at a New York City hospital, but Cora decided to make her appearance six weeks early.

“I lived in New York and happened to be in Maine for the weekend. And I woke up in the middle of the night in labor in Kennebunkport,” the proud mother said.

Cora Georgia Coyne arrived six weeks early, and in Maine instead of New York. (jennabhager / Instagram)

Cora’s middle name, Georgia, is a tribute to the baby's grandfather, former President George W. Bush. Because she arrived early, Cora spent time in the NICU before the family could bring her home.

Jenna loved seeing her sister transform into a mother.

“To watch her hold this baby was so beautiful — and of course I got my little paws on her,” Jenna said.

Motherhood does look good on Barbara Bush, especially when she's twinning, snuggling or celebrating with her sweet toddler.

Cora gets to spend precious moments with her Hager cousins, Mila, Poppy and Hal. All three of the kids adore their baby cousin, Jenna said, and Mila is anxiously awaiting the day she'll be able to babysit Cora.

When Mila had a trial run of watching Cora (while supervised), she wrote her aunt a two-page letter detailing how the time went.

"'Dear Auntie Barbara,'" Jenna paraphrased. "'Cora was a little fussy. She had the hiccups, but don't worry. I gave her water. And then I read her four books.' She just is so excited."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com