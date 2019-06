Former President Barack Obama was given a rapturous welcome in Toronto as he attended Game 2 of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Fans stood, cheered and chanted “MVP” as the former president was shown on the scoreboard during a break in the game action:

Crowd in #Toronto goes nuts shouting “MVP! MVP” as ⁦@BarackObama⁩ is announced at Game 2 of #NBAFinals. ⁦@Raptors⁩ fans are all class. pic.twitter.com/kRumAYYdkF — Alexander Slater (@aslater00) June 3, 2019

Barack Obama got a standing ovation and MVP chants lol pic.twitter.com/4zGLf0mv3v — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019

The Warriors won 109-104, tying the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

