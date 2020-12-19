Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs of 2020, Featuring Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and More

Former President Barack Obama dropped a playlist of his favorite songs on Saturday morning, following his year-end movie, television and book recommendations from earlier this week.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year,” he wrote on Twitter. “As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

In keeping with his annual tradition, Obama’s recommendation spans rock music like Bruce Springsteen’s “Ghosts” and Bob Dylan’s “Goodbye Jimmy Reed” to pop songs like Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.” His playlist also includes rap songs such as “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, Travis Scott’s “Franchise” and Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” as well as country music like Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.”

On Friday, Obama shared his favorite films of 2020, which included “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” David Fincher’s “Mank,” Pixar’s animated film “Soul” and the acclaimed documentary “Time.” He also listed Steve McQueen’s five-part anthology series “Small Axe.”

“With streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format,” he tweeted.

Among his TV recommendations are the Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance,” Netflix’s record-breaking series “The Queen’s Gambit” and Michaela Coel’s drama “I May Destroy You.”

Obama also unveiled his favorite books of the year — “The Vanishing Half,” “Caste” and “Twilight of Democracy,” among others. He jokingly omitted his own, “A Promised Land,” commenting that it is still “a pretty good book.”

Check out Obama’s song recommendations below.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

