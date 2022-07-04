Barack and Michelle Obama Honor Daughter Malia on 24th Birthday: 'You'll Always Be My Baby'

Barack and Michelle Obama Honor Daughter Malia on 24th Birthday

Barack Obama/Twitter Barack and Malia Obama

Independence Day has a special significance in the Obama household, marking the day that Barack and Michelle Obama became parents in 1998.

Malia Obama, the elder of two daughters, turned 24 on Monday — and as usual, her parents didn't skip a beat to celebrate "one of the two most perfect babies ever to be born to anyone," as Mrs. Obama, 58, put it in her memoir Becoming.

On Monday, Mrs. Obama shared a photo of her and a baby Malia, writing: "24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I'm so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you've become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy."

Happy birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody! 24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VLWbKrs51d — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 4, 2022

The former president, meanwhile, shared a sweet snap of the two when Malia was just a baby, writing: "Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you've become—you'll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up."

Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up. pic.twitter.com/feS6ayFDOY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 4, 2022

Malia graduated from Harvard University last spring and was recently tapped by Donald Glover to write for his new Amazon Prime Video series, Hive.

"She's just like, an amazingly talented person," Glover told Vanity Fair in March. "She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

Malia is said to be sharing her experiences for the series, reportedly about a Beyoncé-esque character. Previously, she had internships on Lena Dunham's Girls and at the Weinstein Company before working as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series Extant.

"I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," Glover added. "Her writing style is great."

Just last month, the Obamas celebrated their younger daughter, Sasha Obama, with throwback photos in honor of her 21st birthday.

"My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman," Mrs. Obama wrote of Sasha on Twitter and Instagram.

Barack Obama/Twitter Barack Obama with daughter Sasha Obama

"Happy birthday, Sasha!" Mr. Obama wrote in a separate post. "I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you've become. And no matter how old you get—you'll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!"